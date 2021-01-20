CHEYENNE – A right-wing state lawmaker announced his intention Wednesday to run against U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in the 2022 primary election, a week after the state’s representative made national headlines – and drew some local ire – by voting to impeach President Donald Trump.
State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, who was first elected to the Legislature in 2016, announced his plan to run in a statement posted on his Facebook page.
"Wyoming was President Trump’s best state both times he ran,” Bouchard said in the statement. "That’s because Wyoming voters are strong conservatives who want our leaders to stand up for America, defend our freedoms, fight for our way of life and always put working people first, as President Trump did.
"Liz Cheney’s long-time opposition to President Trump and her most recent vote for impeachment shows just how out of touch she is with Wyoming,” the statement continues. "Wyoming taxpayers need a voice in Congress who will stand up to Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats and not give them cover. That’s why I’m running for Congress.”
Bouchard’s announcement came a week after Cheney voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting a riot in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Last week, Cheney told reporters the events of that day were "an attack on the very heart of our republic,” adding that some votes should never be partisan.
Bouchard, who founded the gun rights group Wyoming Gun Owners prior to assuming office, has developed a reputation as one of the most hardline conservative members of the Wyoming Senate. The Laramie County lawmaker spoke at two protests at the Wyoming State Capitol in recent weeks, one in opposition to the statewide public health orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and another decrying the results of the 2020 presidential election.
After narrowly winning his first election to the Wyoming Senate in 2016, Bouchard won reelection last year to another four-year term in the state Senate, defeating Democrat Britney Wallesch by roughly 3,000 votes.
Bouchard has so far not responded to a WTE request for additional comment.