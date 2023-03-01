Sen. Anthony Bouchard listens in the Senate chamber

Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, listens during the morning session on Jan. 18 in the Senate chamber. A formal reprimand was issued against Bouchard on Wednesday following the second ethics violation complaint against the Laramie County lawmaker in less than a year.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Senate leaders issued a formal letter of reprimand against Cheyenne Republican Sen. Anthony Bouchard on Wednesday for his behavior that led to a second ethics complaint in less than a year.

The Senate Rules Committee met Wednesday morning to give the letter to the Laramie County legislator, which was an action approved by Senate President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower. The letter has not been provided to the public yet, and Bouchard didn’t respond to a request for comment or to share the document with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus