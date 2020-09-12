CHEYENNE – At 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, Laramie County Library Foundation will host a virtual Booklovers Bash to raise funds for Laramie County Library System.
The fundraising event has moved online this year, and involves a silent auction, virtual paddle raise, a socially distanced dessert dash, and a streamed fireside chat with No. 1 New York Times bestselling author and Wyoming native C.J. Box. The event will be moderated by Foundation board member Wendy Volk and will feature a live interview with Box by WyomingPBS Senior Public Affairs Producer and Foundation board member Craig Blumenshine that will be recorded for airing on a future episode of “Wyoming Chronicle.”
Reservations for the evening’s festivities are free and can be made online at LaramieCountyLibrary.org/bash" target="_blank">LaramieCountyLibrary.org/bash.
Box is one of Wyoming’s most prolific and beloved writers, having penned more than 20 novels and sold millions of copies around the world. Given the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Laramie County Library Foundation decided a virtual fireside chat would provide attendees with a unique opportunity to listen to the famous author from the safety of their own home, all while supporting a great cause.
Bidding for the silent auction begins Sept. 21 and runs through the event. Beginning Sept. 21, auction items will be available to view during limited hours throughout the week in the Cheyenne library’s Cottonwood Room. Available viewing times can be found at LaramieCountyLibrary.org/bash.