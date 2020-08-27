CHEYENNE – The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne is launching a substance abuse prevention program focused on the physical, mental and overall well-being of members, thanks to a grant from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
This initiative will support the club’s preventative programs, including SMART Moves, SMART Girls, Passport to Manhood and Career Launch, which directly address risky behaviors among our youth. These programs offer mentorship and guidance through the challenges of peer pressure, social media, growing up in the modern world.
Along with preventative programs, the club will emphasize the importance of mental health and mindfulness. Through the Triple Play wellness program, the club will offer regular opportunities for members to learn about and engage with mindfulness practices. These practices are designed to help members be aware of their feelings and emotions, while also providing techniques to cope with stress, anxiety, fear and negative thoughts. By providing simple, accessible and even fun methods of relieving stress, members will feel encouraged to turn to positive outlets rather than alcohol, marijuana, tobacco or other harmful substances, according to a news release.
With the support of CRMC, the club will begin a partnership with Jill Lovato, a certified yoga instructor from Blossom Yoga, to teach members about yoga, breath work and other mindfulness practices. The club will also partner with education specialist Paul Sandler and Laramie County Conservation District to help connect members with nature and the outdoors.
With this foundation, members will be inspired to turn toward nature during difficult times, rather than substances, while also engaging in outdoor exercise and physical activity that serves as an outlet for stress and tension. This program also includes a partnership with the Cheyenne Police Department, which will help guide members and provide them with reliable, accurate information about the realities of substance abuse.