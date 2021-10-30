CHEYENNE – Supporting the mental health of kids and teens is more important than ever, and the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne is pleased to offer these crucial services through a new Social and Emotional Wellness pilot program, in partnership with the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Caring Foundation and the University of Wyoming Division of Social Work.
The club offers a whole-child approach to youth development, with a focus in the three core areas of Academic Success, Character & Citizenship and Healthy Lifestyles. Within the club’s health and wellness programs, youth are provided with the framework to engage in positive behaviors that nurture their well-being, set personal goals and grow into self-sufficient adults, according to a news release. Youth learn how to move their bodies and stay active in Triple Play, eat nutritious and well-balanced meals in Healthy Habits, and now have the opportunity to develop mindfulness and resiliency skills through the Social and Emotional Wellness program.
To implement this new Social and Emotional Wellness program, which launched this fall, the club welcomed University of Wyoming Master of Social Work student Jamie Vargas onto the youth development team. Vargas, who will be joined by more UW students later in the program, works directly with members at all three sites to help them identify and understand their feelings, learn the necessary skills to change their thinking from destructive to constructive, and incorporate mindfulness techniques into their everyday lives.
Vargas offers the Social and Emotional Wellness program on a weekly basis, and she looks forward to meeting the unique needs of club members while helping them develop a platform for lifelong mental health and well-being.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming will also be implementing a Social and Emotional Wellness pilot program for youth in Casper and the surrounding areas.