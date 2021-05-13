CHEYENNE – The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne is sad to share that longtime Chief Professional Officer Rolinda Sample will be departing from the Club this June.
Sample first joined the club’s mission as a parent and board member, and she soon took on the role of chief professional officer.
Under Sample's leadership the past 12 years, the Club has grown tremendously and reached countless youth throughout Cheyenne, beginning in the Club’s first location on Snyder Avenue, to the opening of the brand new West Jefferson Clubhouse in 2015. Sample’s vision didn’t stop there – she also spearheaded the opening of the Club’s Cole site, supported by United Way of Laramie County’s Community Schools effort and Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers, as well as the Club at Laramie County Community College teen site.
The Club is hosting a community celebration and farewell party for Sample on Thursday, June 3 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the club gym. All club families, supporters, and community members are invited to attend. Sample’s last day at the club will be Friday, June 4.
Following her departure, Assistant Director Justin Pendleton will take on the role of interim chief professional officer, and the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne Board of Directors will begin the search for the new chief executive officer.