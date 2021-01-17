CHEYENNE – The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne wants to recognize the hard work and leadership provided by the Board of Directors throughout 2020, as well as announce the new board members joining the club’s mission in 2021.
During 2020, the board played a crucial role in supporting youth and families during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the guidance and knowledge of each board member, the club was able to serve as a safety net for the Cheyenne community, making sure that educational enrichment, food resources and emotional support were accessible for anyone in need.
Looking to a brighter year ahead, the club wants to honor Kim Sutherland and her longtime service on the board. During her time as a board member, Sutherland served on the marketing, resource development and events committees, using her experience as a real estate professional to further advance the mission of the club.
The board also is expanding with the addition of five new board members: Mandy Good, Diane Gore, Kathy Hartwig, Pete Kline and Steve Smyth. Each new board member brings diverse areas of expertise, and the club looks forward to drawing from their unique skills and experience.
Serving alongside President Mike Williams, President-elect Ronnie Lopez, Vice President Ken Dugas, Treasurer Mike Shonsey and Past President Dustin McKen, the club is also honored to share that Brian Cox is now taking on the role of secretary.