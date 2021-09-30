CHEYENNE – The Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has unanimously named Justin Pendleton as the organization's next chief executive officer.
Pendleton is a well-versed child development professional with over 17 years in the nonprofit sector, the last eight at the Boys and Girls Club here. In his career, he has served youth in many different capacities, including working directly with youth at the Cathedral Home for Children’s residential treatment program and assisting junior and senior high school students working toward their higher education goals with the LCCC GEAR UP program.
Since 2013, he has helped the youth of Laramie County realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens at the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne, according to a news release. He has worked at every level in the organization, ranging from youth development staff member to chief operating officer and, most recently, interim chief executive officer.
"These roles helped him gain skills and knowledge necessary for him continue to move this organization forward to meet its goals and strategic plans," according to the release. "Justin is a passionate and mission-driven leader with a proven and successful track record that ensures continued success."
Born and raised in Cheyenne, Pendleton has a personal investment in his community. Being able to give back and provide youth with an opportunity to learn and grow in a fun and safe environment is an exciting honor for him. He is a graduate of the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He is also a graduate from the 2017-18 Leadership Cheyenne class and Boys and Girls Club Advanced Leadership Program. His certifications include: QPR Gatekeeper Instructor (Suicide Prevention), First Aid/CPR/Bloodborne Pathogen Trainer and Career Development Facilitator.
Pendleton said this new opportunity is an honor for him.
“The years I have worked with youth have gifted me so many opportunities that have prepared me for this career-defining moment," he said in the release. "Being given the opportunity to give back to a community that has supported me from an early age makes me want to do the same for the upcoming youth. The support and strength that my family has given me through the years, coupled with the opportunities presented to me by coaches, teachers and other community members, has made me into who I am today. The children of Laramie County and surrounding areas deserve the same.”
As CEO, Pendleton’s responsibilities include leading the organization’s strategic direction, oversight of organizational operations, financials, programming, brand reputation, talent recruitment, resource development and stakeholder relationships. The CEO also serves as the organization’s primary ambassador and lead communicator.
Pendleton, in partnership with his team, will oversee the organization’s clubs. The CEO reports to Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne Board President Mike Williams.
Since opening in 1997, the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne has focused on inspiring and enabling all young people, especially those who need it most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Program areas offered to youth include character and leadership development, education and career development, health and life skills, the arts, computer training and sports/fitness/recreation opportunities.
The club provides after-school and summer programming for youth ages 6-18. The fee for after-school programming is only $10 per year. For more information, visit www.bgcchey.org.