CHEYENNE – A train crash that killed two people in 2018 was likely caused by brake failure, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
The collision took place the evening of Oct. 4, 2018, 18 miles west of Cheyenne in Granite Canyon. Air brakes on an east-bound Union Pacific Railroad freight train failed while it descended a hill, causing it to strike the rear of a stationary freight train at about 55 miles per hour, the report said. Crew members aboard the stopped train were able to evacuate before the collision, thanks to a warning from the striking train’s crew.
Conductor Benjamin Brozovich and engineer Jason Martinez were killed in the crash. Both men were Union Pacific employees.
Three locomotives on the striking train were derailed, along with a total of 65 railcars, according to the report. Union Pacific estimated the damage at $3.2 million.
Union Pacific’s failure to maintain the railcars in accordance with federal regulations, including failing to regularly test air brakes in single railcars, contributed to the accident, according to the report.
“Had Union Pacific followed the rules and conducted air brake tests, any defects would likely have been identified, and this accident could have been prevented,” said Robert Hall, the transportation safety board’s Director of the Office of Railroad, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Investigations, in a Monday news release. “This accident is an example of the industry not complying with federal regulations that are already in place to ensure transportation safety.”
In an email, Union Pacific spokesperson Tim McMahan said the company “acknowledges the NTSB’s findings and has followed previously issued recommendations.”
Regulatory communication protocols set by the Federal Railroad Administration also contributed, the report said, because too much time was allowed to pass before train crew members were warned about a loss of communication between the head-of-train device and the end-of-train device.
Though the engineer applied the emergency brake as the train descended, its speed continued to increase, according to the report. After the emergency brake was applied, the crew received a “front-to-rear no communication” message, indicating that the emergency brake application had not been received at the end-of-train device. This would have initiated an emergency brake application from the rear of the train.
Based on its investigation of the crash, the board issued safety recommendations to the Federal Railroad Adminis-tration, the Association of American Railroads and the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association.