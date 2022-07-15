...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Nebraska and southeast Wyoming, including the
following counties, in Nebraska, Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball and
Morrill. In southeast Wyoming, Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 1030 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Overflowing poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 730 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are
expected over the area. This additional rain will result in
minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Kimball, Potter, Dix, Kimball Airport, Oliver Reservoir and
Panorama Point.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
CHEYENNE – Evie Brennan said she is running for the new state Senate District 31 seat in the Legislature to preserve for her children’s generation what her grandparents preserved for her generation.
In making her formal announcement for office this week, Brennan said she is a third-generation Wyoming native whose great-grandfather homesteaded here. Married with four children, she and her husband are raising Wyoming’s next generation.
Brennan, a Republican, graduated from Cheyenne's East High School in 2000. She attended the University of Wyoming, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2004.
She has cared for the people of Cheyenne as a nurse since graduating college. For the past eight years, she has worked in the intensive care unit at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
If elected, Brennan said she will defend the Second Amendment, promote education freedom, and make sure that Wyoming is fiscally responsible.