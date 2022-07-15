Evie Brennan

CHEYENNE – Evie Brennan said she is running for the new state Senate District 31 seat in the Legislature to preserve for her children’s generation what her grandparents preserved for her generation.

In making her formal announcement for office this week, Brennan said she is a third-generation Wyoming native whose great-grandfather homesteaded here. Married with four children, she and her husband are raising Wyoming’s next generation.

Brennan, a Republican, graduated from Cheyenne's East High School in 2000. She attended the University of Wyoming, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2004.

She has cared for the people of Cheyenne as a nurse since graduating college. For the past eight years, she has worked in the intensive care unit at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

If elected, Brennan said she will defend the Second Amendment, promote education freedom, and make sure that Wyoming is fiscally responsible.

