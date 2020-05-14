CHEYENNE – Brian Boner, who has represented parts of Converse and Platte counties since 2015, will seek reelection to the Wyoming State Senate in 2020.
He made the following statement in a news release to announce his candidacy:
“It is an honor to serve the people of Platte and Converse counties in the Wyoming Senate, and I hope to earn the opportunity to continue to do so. While the ongoing pandemic makes it hard to focus on politics, I feel the need to communicate my intentions to my constituents as the deadline to file for office approaches. I am proud of the work I’ve done over the past four years to reform state government, cut spending and promote Wyoming’s core industries, but there is still much to do.
”The legislature has reduced spending by about 10% since I was first sworn into office. As we make these reductions, it is important to innovate along the way – policies and spending that worked during the boom are often inappropriate during times of reduced revenue. I am proud of my work to modernize the Wyoming State Fair’s organizational structure, streamline statewide predator control management, and increase weed and pest funding.
”I have successfully advocated for reducing federal overreach on our oil and gas industry, cut taxes on struggling mineral industries and protected property rights. As a former nuclear missile crew commander stationed in Cheyenne, I have been a strong advocate for this nation’s operational nuclear forces deployed in Wyoming and our veterans. I have also been humbled to work in a leadership capacity as the chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee and Select Federal Natural Resource Management Committee.
“These are tough times, but as a sixth generation Wyoming rancher, I know our citizens are not strangers to change and uncertainty. I am inspired by the grit and determination of my constituents and – with their permission – will continue advocating for those values in Cheyenne.”