CHEYENNE – Because of his experience with the state and his history of serving Laramie County residents, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners appointed Brian Lovett to the board Wednesday.
Filing the vacancy left by Amber Ash’s departure from the commission to become director of the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, Lovett will serve the rest of Ash’s term, and the seat will be up for election this November.
As he was finishing up his role as administrator of the Industrial Siting Division at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Lovett was looking for something different.
“I wanted to do something else in public service, and I have always thought that the county commissioners are dealing with the decisions that are closest to the people and can really do something that matters,” Lovett said.
The prospect of being a county commissioner wasn’t a new desire for Lovett. He said he’s been planning a campaign for the last couple years, but was simply waiting for the right time. And with Ash’s departure, the stars aligned.
Because Ash was elected as a Republican, the Laramie County GOP’s Central Committee sought applications for those wishing to fill the role. It received 15 applications, including that of Cheyenne City Councilman Bryan Cook, and the committee voted for the top three candidates. Those three candidates were sent to the Board of Commissioners for the final decision.
“I really do believe the Central Committee did submit the top three names,” Commissioner Linda Heath said.
The other commissioners agreed, with Commissioner Buck Holmes calling the applicants “the cream of the crop.”
According to the commissioners, Lovett was set apart from the other applicants because of his experience with regulations at the DEQ and his history of serving Laramie County in various capacities.
“He comes very well rounded and is knowledgeable of the county,” Heath said. “Being able to jump right in and come right on, he’s going to be a valuable asset.”
Through the years, Lovett has sat on the Laramie County Recreation Board, the Laramie County Planning Commission and the Laramie County Conservation District’s Board of Supervisors, where he served as treasurer for eight years. He’s also served on the Laramie County Groundwater Control Committee, the Friday Food Bag Foundation’s Founding Board of Directors and the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation’s Board of Directors.
Lovett said he thinks his deep understanding of regulations and his experience with budgeting will be valuable resources for the Board of Commissioners, especially with the developing situation surrounding the coronavirus.
“With everything that’s going on, certainly we will be anticipating some revenue issues,” Lovett said. “We start the budgeting process very soon, so there will be challenges.”
And though the times ahead will prove challenging for the county in a number of capacities, the commissioners seem certain that Lovett will be a valuable asset to Laramie County and its residents.
“Brian’s a level-headed guy. You can tell he puts a lot of thought into his decisions, and he has a wealth of experience that is very pertinent to the county,” Commissioner Troy Thompson said. “We’ve got a good commission moving forward.”