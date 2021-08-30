...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires across the western
United States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants,
including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory
health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health
impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should
avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY AND TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF
SOUTHEAST WYOMING...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST
WYOMING DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY IN THE
AFTERNOON...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West winds of 10 to 20 mph sustained with gusts around
25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 14 percent during the afternoon.
* HAINES...5 to 6 or High Potential for Large Fire Growth.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Bridge damage prompts lane closure on Parsley bridge over I-80
CHEYENNE – Travelers on the Parsley Boulevard bridge over Interstate 80 may experience delays due to lane closures prompted by recent bridge damage.
On Monday, an oversized load collided into the Parsley structure over I-80, bending part of the outside girder.
Due to the bridge damage, the northbound lane of Parsley Boulevard is closed. Traffic will alternate on the southbound lane. Motorists should stay alert and obey all traffic control in the area, including the yield signage for the single-lane portion.
No oversized or overweight loads will be permitted to use the Parsley structure, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
The same vehicle also damaged the WYO 212/College Drive structure over I-80, causing both shoulders of the structure to close to traffic. WYDOT is still assessing whether lane closures are needed.
More information about potential work to repair the bridges will be released once details have been finalized.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled the Parsley structure over I-80 for replacement in 2022.