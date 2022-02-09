...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and Adjacent Foothills including
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne. Interstate 25
corridor in central Laramie County and the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...11 AM Thursday to 5 AM Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Photo courtesy of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
CHEYENNE – A bridge in Cheyenne over Interstate 80 was hit by construction equipment and has been closed again – for the second time in just over five months.
The Parsley Boulevard bridge "will remain closed until further evaluation can be completed by WYDOT bridge engineers," the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced in a news release.
"The bridge was previously hit last August causing a partial closure. The most recent hit aggravated the existing damage, causing the full closure" now, the agency said late-afternoon Wednesday. It was already slated to be replaced this coming spring.
On Tuesday night, "large construction equipment collided into the Parsley structure over I-80, bending part of the outside girder," WYDOT said in the release. A spokesperson didn't immediately answer a query for more information.
Back in August, an oversized load had hit the structure, also bending part of a girder.