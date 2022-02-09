Photo of the closed bridge

Photo courtesy of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

CHEYENNE – A bridge in Cheyenne over Interstate 80 was hit by construction equipment and has been closed again – for the second time in just over five months.

The Parsley Boulevard bridge "will remain closed until further evaluation can be completed by WYDOT bridge engineers," the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced in a news release.

"The bridge was previously hit last August causing a partial closure. The most recent hit aggravated the existing damage, causing the full closure" now, the agency said late-afternoon Wednesday. It was already slated to be replaced this coming spring.

On Tuesday night, "large construction equipment collided into the Parsley structure over I-80, bending part of the outside girder," WYDOT said in the release. A spokesperson didn't immediately answer a query for more information. 

Back in August, an oversized load had hit the structure, also bending part of a girder.

