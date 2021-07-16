CHEYENNE – Crews with McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are scheduled to begin work on U.S. Highway 85 between Cheyenne and Torrington on Monday, weather permitting.
The project spans mile markers 47-56.6 and will primarily focus on structure work this year. Milling and paving work is scheduled to start the following spring.
A traffic signal will direct motorists across a single lane of a structure located at about mile marker 54, which will likely cause delays of up to two minutes. Additionally, an 11-foot width restriction will be in place while the structure work is taking place.
The nearby Meriden Rest Area is expected to remain open during the project.
Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, signals, flaggers and other traffic control, and avoid distractions like cellphones while driving through work zones.
All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.