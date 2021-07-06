CHEYENNE – Motorists planning to utilize the WYO 211/Horse Creek Road interchange on Interstate 25 (Exit 16) this summer should expect delays as crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation begin a bridge rehabilitation project on Monday, July 12, weather permitting.
The project includes replacing the bridge deck, guard rail and approach slabs. The extensive bridge work will necessitate a full closure of the structure crossing I-25 for approximately two to three months. Detours will be in place but may add extra travel time for motorists to reach their destinations. Obey all posted signage and traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones in work zones.
Starting Monday, I-25 will be closed at the Horse Creek interchange while crews remove and lower the bridge deck. Traffic will be diverted via the off- and on-ramps at the interchange; expect delays for a few days until this portion of the project is complete.
This project is expected to be complete by fall. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.