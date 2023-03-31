...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Bridge rehabilitation project to start Monday on I-25 in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE – Crews with S & S Builders and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin a bridge rehabilitation project on Interstate 25 in Cheyenne on Monday, weather permitting.
The bridge rehab will take place at milepost 9.4 in both north and southbound lanes.
Work includes hydro demolition, expansion joint repairs, latex overlay, pedestal repairs, bearing device modifications, column repairs and minor slab replacements. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place during the project.
Motorists on the interstate should expect possible delays due to single lane shifts through construction zones and lowered speed limits.
The work is scheduled to be completed by late summer.