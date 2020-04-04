CHEYENNE – Weather permitting, on Monday the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Reiman Corp. will begin bridge rehabilitation work on structures in Cheyenne, including on Interstate 25 and WYO 210 (Happy Jack Road).
Crews will start by working on the Crow Creek structure on WYO 210, which includes replacing concrete on the approach slabs, as well as placing an epoxy overlay on the existing bridge deck to help seal and preserve it.
Additionally, concrete slabs adjacent to the structure will be replaced, and some of the concrete barriers will be repaired. The Crow Creek portion of the project is expected to take about three months to complete.
In part two of the project, crews will begin similar work along I-25. The four areas that will be receiving bridge rehab work are the Vandehei interchange (mile marker 13.8), the Randall interchange (mile marker 11.2), the Clear Creek structures (mile marker 8.4) and the High Plains interchange (mile marker 4.75). Each will receive repairs and either epoxy or latex overlays to help preserve the existing concrete bridge decks.
There will be lane closures, traffic shifts, reduced speed limits and personnel working on foot in the construction zones for the duration of the project. Motorists should stay alert, and follow any posted signs and speed limits when driving through the work zones.