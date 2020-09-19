CHEYENNE – Drivers on southbound Interstate 25 in Cheyenne should expect potential delays starting Monday, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
Maintenance crews will begin work on bridge repairs Monday, so the southbound passing lane, aka the left lane, between mile markers 8.9-9.14 will be closed through the week. Crews will be working on structure repairs, which includes slab and deck surface repair work.
Anyone headed south on I-25 starting Monday should prepare to slow down for the lane closure, and stay alert for workers and equipment near the roadway. Take note that the work zone is close to high-traffic areas, such as the I-25/U.S. Highway 30 (Lincolnway) interchange, as well as the I-25/Interstate 80 interchange.
A width restriction of 14.5 feet will be in place, so all oversized loads must find alternative routes.
Unlike last month’s road work, this project will not affect interstate on- and off-ramps within the work zone.
All project schedules are subject to change. For the latest road conditions, visit www.wyoroad.info, call 5-1-1 or download the Wyoming 511 app.