CHEYENNE – Visitors and members to the Cheyenne Country Club may experience delays as crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation continue bridge rehabilitation work on the Stinner Road structure over Interstate 25.

Preliminary work began this week, and crews are scheduled to complete approach slab replacements, joint modifications and other bridge rehab work as part of this project.

Motorists should use caution and obey yield signs as they navigate the single open lane while crews work in the other.

Delays are possible, so WYDOT recommends planning for extra time to reach your destination.

No delays are expected for travelers on I-25.

Part of a district-wide bridge rehabilitation project, this work is expected to be complete in about a month.

