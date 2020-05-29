Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN KIMBALL AND EASTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM MDT... AT 826 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 9 MILES SOUTHWEST OF GUN BARREL, OR 21 MILES NORTHEAST OF CHEYENNE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 25 MPH. PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 35 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BURNS AND GUN BARREL. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 80 IN WYOMING BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 387 AND 391. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&