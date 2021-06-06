CHEYENNE – The collision of two serendipitous Burns community milestones – the creation of a Burns Lions Club and a desire to bring back Burns Day – has resulted in both things happening, one following the other, to the benefit of the rural community.
According to information shared by Burns Lions Club member Nichole Bach, it all happened this way:
The Lions Club
The Burns Lions Club had its start in January, when Kayla Madler presented a desire to establish a Lions Club branch in Burns at a meeting held at the Rodeo Diner.
A number of community members attended this meeting – Cody Nusbaum, D.J. and Kaycee Tidyman, Robin and Bill Walters, Gary Roadifer, Nicole Bach, Jenny and Rick Lakin, Trevor Madler, James Clark, Danielle Allman, Max Minnick and Becky Minnick – and were in agreement.
With that, the Burns Lions Club got up and going, with Madler as president and Cody Nusbaum as treasurer.
Within three months, the club boasted 25 members, according to Bach, and a full roster of volunteers.
Local Lions Clubs, following the lead of their parent organization, Lions Clubs International, are volunteers who want to have an impact on their communities.
Lions Clubs are perhaps best known for their focus on vision-related efforts: eyeglass collection and helping those who can’t afford vision assistance get it, including raising money for cataract surgery and early childhood vision screenings. However, the group also focuses on diabetes and hunger, sponsors local health fairs, does environmental projects, performs general community service and raises money for community efforts.
Helping the community
As the Burns Lions Club ramped up, members started looking for ways to have an impact on their community: They signed up to maintain the town’s flower beds and pots not maintained by local businesses on Main Street; they partnered with Pine Bluffs Lions, helping the Pine Bluffs club with their their annual Easter egg hunt and their Ride for Sight in May.
According to Bach, somewhere along this path, the idea for bringing back Burns Day – the once-popular event that has been missing for about five years – came up, and the Burns Lions jumped on the opportunity to host a renewed event. The club dreamed big and took some big bites – with some help from other local Lions Clubs – to make it all real.
The result is Bronc Fun in ‘21: Burns Day. The event will take place on Saturday, June 12, in Burns. Its purpose, according to Bach, is to provide a “family oriented day of activities” for the community, and to raise money for the Burns Lions Club’s project account, which helps those in need in eastern Laramie County.
The jam-packed event schedule looks like this:
- 7 a.m. – Pancake breakfast to be hosted by Laramie County Fire District 6
- 7:30 a.m. – 5k race; craft/vendor fair opens
- 9:30 am – Parade. Immediately following the parade, until 4 p.m., there will be a car and tractor show on Main Street.
- 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Live music provided by Country Club, Up the Creek, Galactek Lemonz, Jalan Crossland, Whiskey’s Alibi and Southern Fried
- 11 a.m. – 3x3 basketball tournament; kids’ lawn games, sack race, three-legged race
- 11:30 a.m. – Grilled burgers and hot dogs
- 12 p.m. – Corn hole tournament
- 2 p.m. – Horseshoe tournament
- 3 p.m. – 1-pitch softball
- 4 p.m. – Kids dummy roping; bingo; beer gardens and food trucks
- Other highlights include the bookmobile and the monster truck Twisted Steel
In addition to hosting the event, Lions Club members will be spending long hours on the clean-up following the all-day fandango.
For more information about the Burns Lions Club, Bronc Fun in ‘21 or how you can help, call 307-630-5800, email burnslionsclub21@gmail.com or visit the club’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Burns-Day-425939484163093/.