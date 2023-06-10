Robert Crenshaw, left, and Johnny Velvick play music at the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project dedication minutes before rainfall ends their set early Saturday in front of the state Capitol. The inclement weather didn't interrupt any of the speeches given by the mayor or other officials.
Mayor Patrick Collins marks the completion of the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project on Saturday in front of the state Capitol. Collins worked closely with Bronze Project curator Harvey Deselms to make the project happen quickly.
Harvey Deselms, curator of the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project, talks about the origins of the project on Saturday in front of the Capitol. "Everybody wanted to do something wonderful," he said. "They wanted to leave a legacy for their family." Pictured, from left, are Jeff Wallace, Dixie Roberts, Susan Samuelson, Catherine Murray, Nathaniel Trelease and Deselms.
Robert Crenshaw, left, and Johnny Velvick play music at the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project dedication minutes before rainfall ends their set early Saturday in front of the state Capitol. The inclement weather didn't interrupt any of the speeches given by the mayor or other officials.
Samir Knox/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Mayor Patrick Collins marks the completion of the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project on Saturday in front of the state Capitol. Collins worked closely with Bronze Project curator Harvey Deselms to make the project happen quickly.
Samir Knox/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Harvey Deselms, curator of the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project, talks about the origins of the project on Saturday in front of the Capitol. "Everybody wanted to do something wonderful," he said. "They wanted to leave a legacy for their family." Pictured, from left, are Jeff Wallace, Dixie Roberts, Susan Samuelson, Catherine Murray, Nathaniel Trelease and Deselms.
CHEYENNE – Saturday's Capitol Avenue Bronze Project civic dedication was the culmination of more than a decade of planning by Cheyenne gallery owner Harvey Deselms.
"Harvey is one of the most committed people, especially with this project, to just making it happen," said Jolynn Paulsen, a content creator and social media manager for Arts Cheyenne. "This has been a personal project for Harvey, so it's just really nice to see the community all come together after this."
The dedication honored the team of people that helped get 46 bronze historical statues placed along Capitol Avenue. It offered the public a chance to show their support for a public art project that was almost entirely funded by private donors.
Mayor Patrick Collins and Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission Chairman Nathaniel Trelease spoke at the event, highlighting the dedication and hard work of the commission and Deselms.
"Public art helps with the creation of a sense of place. It helps beautify, and it helps educate," Collins said. "Harvey Deselms ... understands art and understands artists. He was able to make this project happen."
The mayor also honored the four commissioners of the Bronze Project, Dixie Roberts, Catherine Murray, Susan Samuelson and Jeff Wallace, for spearheading the bronze project in a short timespan.
"I like public art, and I think we need more of it," said Noah Beumee, a lifelong Cheyenne resident who attended the event. "I think it represents the culture we live in – like there's some relating to coal."
The block of Capitol Avenue in front of the state Capitol was blocked off Saturday afternoon as food trucks and local vendors lined the street to commemorate the event.
Local musicians Johnny Velvick and Robert Crenshaw were able to play a few songs before rain ended the event early.
The event, Master of Ceremonies Dominic Syracuse said, was designed to commemorate all the different artists in Cheyenne, from sculptors to musicians.
Tanner Loren, a sculptor who made three sculptures for the Bronze Project by himself, said it gave him the opportunity to take his 20 years of experience working in a foundry and turn it into an art project to honor his passion.
"History is my whole life," he said. "It's preserving history forever. I mean, these statues are going to outlive all of us."
Loren is working on three more statues for the project across the city, including a personal one for Bronze Project donor Bob Born.
"In 2010, a cardiologist saved my life," he said. "I'm laying on a hospital bed, and she says, 'You need to start doing this, this and this,' and she was right."
Born and Loren are working together to build a statue in honor of that cardiologist. It will be placed near the west campus of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Born, who personally owns several of Loren's sculptures, has found a new purpose working with Loren and the project.
"We have a great time working together. I have three or four of his pieces in my house," Born said.
While the project has been popular, Deselms said he initially had to quell concerns by some members of the public that taxpayer money was going to the project.
"We had to reprimand them and say, 'You're not paying for it, someone was nice enough to buy it and give it to all of us,'" he said.
In preparation for the event, Deselms worked with the Cheyenne League of Women Voters to organize interpreters to educate the public about the history of as many statues as they could.
Kari Eakins, a member of the League of Women Voters, volunteered to help support the project as an interpreter.
"You don't just want to live where you live because that's where you work and have to be. You want to live where you live because you have a rich culture, and you can enjoy and take pride in (it)," Eakins said.
Deselms initially dreamed of the idea in 2010, and the first statue was built in October of 2021. In less than two years, the city has completed 51 statues, with 46 of them being on Capitol Avenue.
The final statue of the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project was installed Friday morning. At 23rd Street and Capitol Avenue, the final statue was of Nellie Tayloe Ross, Wyoming's 14th governor and the first woman in American history to be elected as governor.
"It was very fitting that the last sculpture on Capitol Avenue – to finish the project – was the very first elected female governor in the United States," Deselms said.
The project will continue past Capitol Avenue, and Deselms plans for a series of animal sculptures to stretch along 17th Street from Capitol to Bent Avenue.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.