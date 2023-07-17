CHEYENNE — Brothers Jalen and Santana Trujillo, who are facing charges of misdemeanor accessory after the fact to first-degree murder (not a relative), pleaded not guilty at a preliminary hearing Monday morning.
Their case is set for a jury trial, with a scheduling conference scheduled to take place in November.
The brothers, 19, are co-defendants with Johnny Munoz, 17, and Julian Espinoza, 16. The four of them, along with Jeremy Lackey, 18, were allegedly in a black SUV, driven by Espinoza, in the early morning hours of April 30. As the vehicle passed by Lincoln Park, shots were fired from the vehicle that caused the death of 15-year-old BayLee Carabajal-Clark.
Laramie County Assistant District Attorney William Edelman amended the charges against Jalen and Santana Trujillo, reducing them from felonies to misdemeanors. Edelman told Circuit Judge Sean C. Chambers on Monday that he made this change to reflect the fact that Jalen and Santana were allegedly an accessory to a crime committed by a minor.
Jalen and Santana were originally facing up to three years in prison and a $3,000 fine. Now that the case is a misdemeanor, they face a maximum of six months in jail and a $750 fine, if convicted.
Espinoza allegedly slowed down near Lincoln Park the morning of April 30, and Munoz allegedly fired at a crowd of people on the basketball court, according to court documents.
A Cheyenne Police Department officer who testified at Espinoza’s preliminary hearing said he had heard that Munoz allegedly intended to shoot Carabajal-Clark’s cousin, Joey Carabajal Jr. Lackey also told authorities he had heard rumors about something similar.
“Lackey indicated he had heard ‘Joey Carabajal’ or one of his ‘boys’ had stabbed (Munoz). Lackey didn’t know if (Munoz) knew who had stabbed him,” a court document read.
Munoz pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder at a hearing in June. His criminal trial has been tentatively set for October. Espinoza also pleaded not guilty in June, with his trial scheduled to take place later in the year.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.