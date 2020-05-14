CHEYENNE – Landon Brown admits nobody knows exactly what lies ahead for Wyoming. But after four years on the House Education Committee, Brown knows where any economic downturn can have a disproportionate impact.
“We have to be ready to move on a dime, and the biggest area is going to be education,” Brown said. “That’s the biggest monster in the room. We were already already facing a deficit, and this has just compounded the issue.”
Brown, hoping to continue his work on education funding and other issues, announced his plan this week to seek reelection in House District 9, which covers a portion of northeast Cheyenne. After serving two terms, the Republican representative hopes to help the state during a period of transition for its economy.
“It’s time for us to fundamentally change how we do business and how we pay our bills, and that’s going to require a fundamental change in the way that we tax ourselves and the businesses that operate in this state,” Brown said. “Specifically, with coal, oil and natural gas, we cannot continue to rely on those revenues to keep us afloat.”
Amid the economic turbulence caused by the virus, lawmakers are left in a waiting game until some things become clearer. The questions directly related to education, such as when and how school might resume in the fall, are the particular ones Brown hopes to help answer.
Looking back at his four-year legislative career, Brown is proud of his work on the House Education Committee, making balanced reductions to spending on K-12 education.
“It’s a tough balancing act, because while you want to not impact the kids in the classroom, the teacher salaries and things like that. We recognize that we have been driving a Cadillac on a Chevy budget,” Brown said.
He also mentioned his work as a member of the House Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee that helped guide the creation of a new skilled nursing facility in Buffalo last year.
“It’s something that was high time to be done,” he said of the facility. “It had been over 20 years that they have been trying to do this, and we were able to finally get it just last year.”
With some public health restrictions still in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign season could look different for candidates in coming months. For his campaign, Brown said he still hopes to get out and meet people face-to-face as much as possible.
“I think the majority of people in this in this state are ready to get back to work and a normal way of life,” Brown said. “So one way of doing that is showing people that I’m still willing to listen to you, and I’m still capable of having discussions with you at your front door.”
No other candidates have publicly announced plans to run in House District 9, though the filing period that begins today runs through May 29.
The state’s primary election will be Aug. 18, and the general election is slated for Nov. 3.