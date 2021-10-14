CHEYENNE – On Friday, Oct. 29, multiple #1 New York Times Bestselling author Jill Conner Browne, also known as The Sweet Potato Queen, will headline Laramie County Library Foundation’s Booklovers Bash, bringing her rambunctious spunk, hilarious advice, and witty insights with her to the stage.
Author of the bestselling book "The Sweet Potato Queens' Book of Love," Browne’s headline performance will be accompanied by her one-of-a-kind humor as she holds true to the messages of empowerment, inspiration and self-reliance that can be found in all of her published works.
All proceeds from the event go to the Laramie County Library Foundation to help achieve of its mission to support the Laramie County Library System as it continues to provide free materials, services, resources and events to the community with the aim of promoting learning and literacy, along with lifelong curiosity and discovery.
Jill Conner Browne’s presentation will be accompanied by a plated dinner, silent auction, live auction and the infamous Dessert Dash. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. in Little America Hotel and Resort’s ballroom. Tickets are available online at https://lclsonline.org/bash/ for $85 per person. A variety of sponsorship tables are also available for purchase.