GILLETTE – In a straw poll taken over the weekend at the Wyoming Republican Party State Convention, elected delegates to the convention chose Sheridan’s Bryan Miller as the favored candidate for United States Senate.
The Wyoming Republican Party met Thursday through Saturday last week for their state convention, during which they conducted the business of the party.
Former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis placed second, and Robert Short was third.
All of the Senate hopefuls were given time to speak and make the case for their election. Each of the candidates spoke in person with the exception of Lummis, who shared a prerecorded video.
Miller has long been associated with the party, most recently serving as the Sheridan County chairman prior to taking a hiatus in order to run his Senate campaign. Other candidates who spoke during Saturday’s convention include R. Mark Armstrong, John Holtz, Donna Rice, Robert Short and Joshua Wheeler.
The contested race is for the seat being left open by the upcoming retirement of U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi. The Republican candidate will be selected in the Aug. 18 primary and will then advance to the general election.