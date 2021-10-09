CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s Secretary of State Ed Buchanan is serving on the leadership committee for the National Lieutenant Governors Association.
NLGA is the professional association supporting lieutenant governors and the officeholders first in line of succession to governor in all 50 states and the U.S. territories in the goal of being as effective and as efficient as possible for constituents.
Buchanan is serving as West Region at Large member of the NLGA Executive Committee. “His peers find Secretary Buchanan to be an engaged leader who works across party, state, regional and territorial lines to develop and share ideas from supporting business development to ensuring election safety and security,” NLGA Director Julia Brossart said in a news release.
“I am honored to be selected for this appointment by an outstanding group of professionals,” Buchanan said in the release regarding his appointment. “I commit to applying my skills and abilities to address issues of import to both the association and to the constituents of the states and territories we serve.”
Buchanan was appointed by a bipartisan vote of his peers and his service begins immediately. He will serve through July of 2022.
The committee meets about three times a year, and is responsible for charting the course of issues and professional development to be pursued by the nation’s second-highest state officeholders. In addition to its specific duties, the committee addresses issues of mutual concern to all states and territories.