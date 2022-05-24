CHEYENNE – If you are prone to not put on your seat belt, the state of Wyoming and the federal government have an additional incentive for you to remember to buckle up every time you get in a vehicle.
On Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reminded people about the national Click It or Ticket campaign, which just began. It runs every day through June 5, WHP said.
For any unbelted motorists reading this, consider yourself as now being on notice that you are at risk of getting a traffic ticket – as well as of being hurt or killed if you have the misfortune to be in an accident.
"Wyoming law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night to those who do not buckle up," the state patrol said.
In 2020 in our Wyoming, 44 unbuckled passenger-vehicle occupants were killed in automobile crashes, WHP said. And if that is not alarming enough to prompt you to take action, the law enforcement agency said that "seatbelt usage was only 82.5%."
“So far this year, 81% of fatal crashes have been with a motorist not wearing a seatbelt,” said the Wyoming Highway Patrol's interim administrator, Lt. Col. Shannon Ratliff. “I wish a ticket could change this high percentage and be the only consequence."
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s preliminary federal figures, some 113 people died on Wyoming roads in 2021, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle recently reported. That was an 11% decrease from 2020.
This seat belt effort is part of NHTSA's safety campaign.