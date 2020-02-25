Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers during the morning. High 22F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.