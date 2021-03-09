CHEYENNE – In the second week of its month-long session, the Wyoming Legislature has begun to discuss massive budget cuts proposed by Gov. Mark Gordon, with the debate set to highlight differences between the House and the Senate in how their members approach the potential reductions.
Lawmakers plan to spend the remainder of this week dissecting and debating the governor’s budget proposal, which was advanced with few changes by the Legislatur-e’s Joint Appropriations Comm-ittee during the interim. As drafted, the supplemental budget includes roughly $445 million in reductions to the state’s general fund – some of which already took effect through Gordon’s actions last summer – as well as a loss of approximately $20 million in corresponding federal funds.
Lawmakers spent much of Monday and Tuesday walking through the wide-ranging cuts to every state agency, with the most extensive floor debate likely to occur on second and third readings of the bill today through Friday, when individual legislators will be able to propose budget amendm-ents. After both sides settle on their own versions of the budget proposal later this week, the final version will likely be determined in a joint conference committee composed of leading lawmakers from each chamber.
The Legislature has set a deadline of March 24 to reach a final agreement on the proposal.
Regardless of whether any funding is restored, the cuts in the supplemental budget will mark a continuation of a downsizing to the state’s government that has been ongoing since the mid-2010s. Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, told his colleagues on the House floor Monday that Wyoming will have seen its general fund spending fall by $1 billion from the levels of its 2015-16 budget.
“That number is remarkable, and it’s an important number to understand, because we talk about cut, cut, cut to our state budget,” Nicholas said. “Well, folks, literally $1 billion in cuts since 2016.”
The cuts this biennium were deemed necessary after initial projections last spring showed Wyoming facing nearly a $1 billion shortfall in its general fund, but many leaders in the House have argued that improved projections and economic performances have slightly altered that landscape. On the floor last week, Nicholas told his colleagues that the House Appropriations Committee will bring an amendment to add $50 million back into the supplemental budget.
“In some ways, we found that particularly on certain Department of Health agencies, the third round of cuts are too draconian, and it just so happens that we have more money than we thought we did,” Nicholas said.
The chamber’s desire to restore some funding to the budget, particularly for programs providing services to elderly people, people with developmental disabilities and at-risk youth, was also reflected in discussions with House leadership late last week. The state currently has roughly $1.3 billion in its Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, often known as the “rainy-day” fund, a factor that House leaders argue must be considered.
“Are we going to cut (services to) seniors when we’ve got $1.3 billion in savings?” House Majority Floor Leader Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, said in a talk with reporters last Friday. “I don’t think that’s a good message to send to the people. So, I think that’s stuff we have to weigh as we go through, and the body is going to have all of this discussion.”
The Senate, however, feels differently, in part due to longstanding dynamics within the body, said Senate Vice President Larry Hicks, R-Baggs.
“We’re not the risk-taking body. That’s not our job,” Hicks said in a talk with the press corps last Friday. “We’re supposed to take the long-term, conservative approach, and what we know for a fact is that this thing can turn on a dime. We’re now contingent upon a geopolitical commodity (in oil), that if (the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) just decides to turn on the faucet, our revenue stream crashes by several hundred millions, maybe half a billion dollars.”
Hicks, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said there will need to be a “little more consistent economic outlook” before he and his colleagues will be willing to make any major changes to the governor’s budget proposal.
Looming over all of the budget discussions is a long-term funding shortfall in the state’s primary K-12 education account, which is projected to face a $546 million deficit by the 2023-24 biennium. While the House Education Committee has advanced a bill that would increase the state’s sales tax from 4% to 5% as a potential option to plug some of that deficit, legislators in the Senate will likely be hesitant to approve any major revenue measures during this session, which concludes April 2.
“The process is first we reconfigure the size of government, and once we get that right and we know what the demand is, that’s when you start talking about the revenue side,” Hicks said. “We’re going to figure out where the floor is, and once we figure out where the floor is, if we lack the revenue stream and people want something above that, that’s when we’ll have a very serious conversation about taxes.”
Longtime Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, who chairs the Senate Education Committee, said he is expecting a roughly 10% cut to the state’s K-12 education system this session, a level of reductions that would be higher than the $100 million cut advanced by legislators on the recalibration committee late last year.
“If you start going much over that, then you might start to hurt the quality of what goes on in the classroom, but I’m pretty sure we could take about 10%, and we’d still be improving what was going on in the classroom,” Scott told Wyoming PBS in an interview that aired last Friday. “If we do that, that will get us down to where we will avoid that cliff, or at least put it off long enough, so we’ll have time to adjust our economy, improve our revenue and be able to get rid of the structural deficit problem we’ve got that is driving us to this cliff.”
Many members of the Senate will be unlikely to support any revenue-raising measures until cuts are made to the K-12 education system, Scott said.
“Right now, I would think that a majority of the Senate is of the opinion that if we do more revenue now, it will just be subsumed in increasing spending on education without any real return to the kids for it,” Scott said. “So, I think it is essential that we get the spending under control, and then we can see where we are. ... I’m focused on this year’s task, which is to make the reductions that we can in our education spending that I think will improve our efficiency and will improve the quality of education that we are delivering the classroom.”
In the House, where all revenue proposals must begin, lawmakers are expecting to debate House Bill 173, the sales tax proposal, and House Bill 174, the funding recalibration legislation, on Thursday, according to Sommers.
“It is our responsibility to have that discussion,” Sommers said.