...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner
County, Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball
County, Morrill County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County
and Southern Sioux County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie
County, East Laramie County, Goshen County and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Bureau of Land Management updates wild horse management in southern Wyoming
CHEYENNE – On Tuesday, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office issued a Record of Decision and approved Resource Management Plan Amendment for wild horse management within the Rock Springs and Rawlins field offices.
The amended plan resolves ongoing wild horse management conflicts between private and public land sections within the checkerboard land pattern, according to a news release.
The BLM prepared the amendment according to the terms of a 2013 consent decree with the Rock Springs Grazing Association, which required BLM to analyze certain wild horse management options as part of a new planning process. The approved plan amendment removes all checkerboard land from three Herd Management Areas.
As a result of this action, two of those Herd Management Areas will revert to Herd Area status and will be managed for zero wild horses. The third will continue to be managed as a Herd Management Area with the checkerboard lands removed.
Appropriate Management Levels under this plan amendment would be 464 to 836 wild horses, a roughly 60% decrease from previous AMLs of 1,481 to 2,065. Population management tools will be used to help manage wild horse populations and reduce the frequency of gathers.
The planning area for this Resource Management Plan Amendment includes the Herd Management Areas within the BLM Rock Springs and Rawlins field offices that contain checkerboard land and that are associated with the 2013 consent decree. Specifically, this includes the Adobe Town, Great Divide Basin, Salt Wells Creek and White Mountain Herd Management Areas, the release said.