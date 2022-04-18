...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR
STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
430...431...432...433...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 430, 431, 432 and 433.
* WIND...Southwest to west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 9 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Bureau of Land Management Wyoming issues notice for oil and gas lease sale
CHEYENNE — Following an injunction from the Western District of Louisiana, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office on Monday issued a final environmental assessment and sale notice for a June 21-22 lease sale.
Monday’s notice incorporates recommendations from the Department of the Interior’s Report on the Federal Oil and Gas Leasing Program, as well as other reports issued by the Governmental Accountability Office and Congressional Budget Office, according to a news release.
The BLM is applying a first-ever increased royalty rate of 18.75% for the leases sold in the current competitive lease sales, in keeping with rates charged by states and private landowners.
The BLM Wyoming State Office will move forward with its modified proposed action, Alternative 3, as analyzed in DOI-BLM-WY-0000-2021-0003-EA, by offering 129 parcels containing about 131,771 acres of public minerals. The parcels will be offered at the online oil and gas lease sale, which can be accessed at www.energynet.com.
Additionally, Monday’s posting of the sale notice initiates a 30-day public protest period that ends on May 18. You can submit protests on the offered parcels through the link on the sale’s ePlanning site, https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2015621/570; via email to blm_wy_lease_sales@blm.gov; or by mail to Bureau of Land Management Wyoming, Fluid Minerals, 5353 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009. All protests must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on May 18.