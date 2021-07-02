CASPER – The Wyoming Area Office of the Bureau of Reclamation in Mills will be lowering the water level in Guernsey Reservoir in preparation for the annual silt run.
“The silt run is an operation which provides silt-laden water to Goshen, Gering-Fort Laramie and Pathfinder Irrigation Districts under contract with Reclamation,” Wyoming Area Manager Carlie Ronca said in a news release. “As the silt-laden water gets diverted into irrigation canals, the water slows down and the silt sinks to the bottom of the canal. This works as a type of temporary sealant to help minimize the seepage out of the bottom and sides of the canal.”
On the morning of July 6, the release of water from Glendo Reservoir will be gradually decreased from approximately 5,000 cubic feet per second to a flow of approximately 1,500 cfs. The decreased flow will cause a rapid decline of the Guernsey Reservoir level of approximately 25 feet starting the morning of July 6 and continuing through July 10.
By July 10, the boat ramps at Guernsey Reservoir will no longer be useable due to the low reservoir level. Water being released from Glendo Reservoir will flow through Guernsey Reservoir, flushing silt from Guernsey Reservoir into the canals of downstream irrigators.
The silt run will begin July 11 and is anticipated to continue through July 24.
Beginning on the evening of July 24, the release of water from Glendo Reservoir will be rapidly increased to refill Guernsey Reservoir. The level of Guernsey Reservoir is expected to be suitable for boating again by the morning of July 27.
However, the reservoir will continue to rise by approximately 6 feet per day and is expected to reach the normal reservoir operation level by the evening of July 30.
Boaters, recreationists and irrigators should take proper precautions regarding changing river flows below Glendo and Guernsey Reservoirs and the rapid lowering and refilling of Guernsey Reservoir.
For more information, visit https://www.usbr.gov/gp/recreation/guerrec.html