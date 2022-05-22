CHEYENNE – If you like to buy coats and other clothes at discounted prices and don't want to have to drive to Fort Collins, Colorado, you may soon be in luck.
The retail chain formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory has plans to open a location at 1840 Dell Range Blvd., next to Hobby Lobby. Now often referred to as just Burlington, the national retailer does not appear to have any stores in Wyoming, representatives told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in recent days. They said its closest store appears to be the current location in Fort Collins.
One employee said that a new location is planned for Greeley, Colorado. That worker and others said they were not in the know about a possible Cheyenne location.
City records tell the tale. A city official also confirmed to the WTE what the online records showed.
"The former Kmart building redevelopment continues with renovations to the west façade related to the Burlington in the southwest corner and retail TBD in the northwest corner" of the property at 1840 Dell Range Blvd., according to a May 2 letter to the city. Among other plans, some parking (or at least some kinds of parking spaces) may be added, along with landscaped islands in the parking lot.
For the record, a Burlington outside public relations representative declined to comment or to confirm whether and when Cheyenne shoppers would get a new inexpensive place to shop for apparel.
Burlington won't be the first (or possibly the last) national chain to want to keep a lid on its plans to enter our market. Firehouse Subs is an example of another company that has yet to unveil its plans to locate a shop here, which also would be that sub sandwich chain's first location in Wyoming.