Cheyenne Fire Rescue truck

A Cheyenne Fire Rescue truck sits inside Fire Station 1 Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – A person who had suffered burns was taken to the hospital following a house fire early Monday, Cheyenne Fire Rescue said in a Tuesday news release.

At 5:19 a.m. Monday, CFR personnel were dispatched to the 1000 block of West 20th Street. When they arrived on the scene at 5:23 a.m., firefighters found a burn victim in the front yard of a one-story residential home, as fire seared from the front door and cascaded onto the front porch, the release said.


