...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
&&
Burned Humvee returned to F.E. Warren Air Force Base from Nebraska
CHEYENNE – 90th Missile Wing airmen successfully returned a burned Humvee to F.E. Warren Air Force Base on Friday.
The vehicle caught fire while airmen from the 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron were traveling on Highway 71 near Kimball, Nebraska, on Monday, closing the roadway for five days. There were no injuries in the incident.
A team from the 90th Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight worked throughout the week, detonating ammunition and grenades that were not able to be removed from the burning vehicle. The area has been determined clear and safe due to their efforts and partnership with the Kimball community, according to a base news release.
“We are grateful for our community partners and support from Kimball officials,” Col. Catherine Barrington, 90th Missile Wing commander, said in the release. “From the first responders who reacted quickly to help put out the fire on scene and halt traffic along the road, to all those who provided support to our airmen as they worked the incident, we appreciate the teamwork.”
The base will conduct an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the fire and prevent future mishaps.
To make claims for damage to property or services related to this incident, contact the 90th Public Affairs Office at 307-773-3381.