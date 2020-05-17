BURNS – The following are members of the Burns High School Class of 2020:

Katelyn Ann Bach

Benjamyn Banville

Gabriel Micah Keith Childers

Boe David Clayson

Zachary James Cudney

Connor Douglas David

Elizabeth Marie Desautels

Wyatt Michael Ebben

David John Gorden

Erin Rhea Griess

Rietta Rae Higgins

RuthAnn Marie Holmes

Tyce Chantry Holmes

Tyler Ian Humphrey

Harkiran Kaur

Gracie Mae Keiter

Kolton Brady Keslar

Carter Matthew Kirkbride

Kaden David Lakin

Logan Dean Lerwick

Kailee Michelle Liley

Timothy Taft Love

William Keenan Manlove

Ryker Anthony Martinez

Morgan Joe Medina

Connor Hayden Miller

Mitchell Allen Miller

Sierra Hazel Miller

Miranda Grace Mosley

Rylee Madison Nichols

Sequoia Juil Noe

Braxton Rae Olson

Jaedynn Joy Page

Piper Alexis Perez

Sarah Autumn Pollock

Alexius Lyn Tateona Raya

Meaghan Nolan Shafer

Abbigail Mary Smith

Christina Marie Sparks

RiAnna Kaylene Steele-Trofholz

Alina Sofia Tavelli

Colten Shane Tyner

Sally Kathryn Vorse

Roman James Wilson

Tanner Reffalt Wilson

Chassidy Marie Wooldridge

