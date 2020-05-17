BURNS – The following are members of the Burns High School Class of 2020:
Katelyn Ann Bach
Benjamyn Banville
Gabriel Micah Keith Childers
Boe David Clayson
Zachary James Cudney
Connor Douglas David
Elizabeth Marie Desautels
Wyatt Michael Ebben
David John Gorden
Erin Rhea Griess
Rietta Rae Higgins
RuthAnn Marie Holmes
Tyce Chantry Holmes
Tyler Ian Humphrey
Harkiran Kaur
Gracie Mae Keiter
Kolton Brady Keslar
Carter Matthew Kirkbride
Kaden David Lakin
Logan Dean Lerwick
Kailee Michelle Liley
Timothy Taft Love
William Keenan Manlove
Ryker Anthony Martinez
Morgan Joe Medina
Connor Hayden Miller
Mitchell Allen Miller
Sierra Hazel Miller
Miranda Grace Mosley
Rylee Madison Nichols
Sequoia Juil Noe
Braxton Rae Olson
Jaedynn Joy Page
Piper Alexis Perez
Sarah Autumn Pollock
Alexius Lyn Tateona Raya
Meaghan Nolan Shafer
Abbigail Mary Smith
Christina Marie Sparks
RiAnna Kaylene Steele-Trofholz
Alina Sofia Tavelli
Colten Shane Tyner
Sally Kathryn Vorse
Roman James Wilson
Tanner Reffalt Wilson
Chassidy Marie Wooldridge