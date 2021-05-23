CHEYENNE – Burns High School valedictorian and class president Layne Burnett is a self-described talker. But when she sat down to write her graduation speech, she found it difficult.
"I finally had the opportunity to speak with everyone's undivided attention, and I had nothing to say? How convenient," she recalled with a laugh during Sunday afternoon's commencement ceremony.
Last year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Burns held its first outdoor graduation on the football field, each graduate spaced 6 feet apart.
But at this year's ceremony, the 41 graduates sat close together at the Event Center at Archer east of Cheyenne. They faced a small stage, their backs to their loved ones, who filled the stands.
In the end, Burnett took inspiration from the class of 2021's song, "Back Home" by Andy Grammer, while writing her speech. She recited the chorus: "See, we won't forget where we came from / The city won't change us / We beat to the same drum ... And no matter where we go / We always find our way back home."
"While we all have our own unique plans to go out into the world and chase down our dreams, we will always be connected by the last four years of experiences that we have shared, and that we are all graduates of Burns High School," she said. "Whether you are seeking opportunities far, or staying close to home, it's extremely important that we all remember where we came from so that we can always find our way back home."
Burnett then read the Bible verse Jeremiah 29:11: "'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'"
"But while God's perfect plan for our futures is unknown, by remembering where we came from, we can be confident that we take the best of our hometown with us wherever we may go," she said.
Later in the ceremony, James and Dawn McDonnell were presented with an honorary diploma for their daughter, Schuylar "Ski" McDonnell, 17, who died in August, before the school year began. The McDonnells walked to the stage together to accept the diploma, acknowledging the many students and families who stood and clapped to show support.
In his address, Laramie County School District 2 Superintendent Jon Abrams stressed to the new graduates just how surrounded they were by fondness and encouragement.
"This room is filled with people who love you," Abrams said. "They adore you – even when you give them grief, even when you skip curfew, even when you don't think you should have a curfew."
Before each graduate walked across the stage to accept a diploma, each of their names were called for a different reason. Principal Bobby Dishman read the graduates' names in order, alongside their parents' names. Each walked to the stands to give a small bunch of white lilies to their mother, father or another guardian, often exchanging hugs before making their way back to their seats.
Burnett, the class valedictorian, closed her speech by drawing attention to another part of the Andy Grammer song, which points out that the pursuit of success or money doesn't compare to the love and support we receive from important people in our lives.
"What we have right here – the memories, the community and the experiences – cannot be given a monetary value, because they are worth much, much more, and they are irreplaceable," she said.