At a glance

Burns High School boasted 41 graduates at Sunday afternoon's commencement ceremony, held at the Event Center at Archer.

In her commencement speech, valedictorian Layne Burnett took inspiration from the class of 2021's song, "Back Home" by Andy Grammer.

"Whether you are seeking opportunities far, or staying close to home, it's extremely important that we all remember where we came from so that we can always find our way back home," Burnett said.