CHEYENNE – Both of Laramie County School District 2's commencement ceremonies shared a common message with graduates: whether you're looking back or toward the future, be true to who you are.
Burns High School Principal Bobby Dishman began his address Sunday afternoon to the school's largest-ever graduating class with a quote from Apple co-founder Steve Jobs: "You can't connect the dots looking forward. You can only connect them looking backward. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something – your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever.
"Some of these dots will not be what you expected, what you wanted, what you prayed for, worked for, sacrificed for," Dishman continued, speaking also to graduates' family and friends seated in packed bleachers at the Event Center at Archer.
Some of those dots may bring happiness or loss; some may be forgotten, and some may last a lifetime, the principal told the 57 soon-to-be Burns graduates. Whatever dots come and end up connecting the past to the future, try to embrace them, because they make up who you are, he said.
Student speakers reflected on some of the dots that led them to where they are today.
In a farewell address, Burns graduate Conor Manlove recalled challenges he'd faced in high school, such as a particularly difficult chemistry class.
"But looking at the challenging parts of high school isn't what we're going to remember in the future when we're older," he said. "We're going to look back at the things that made going through this challenging phase of our life enjoyable and fun."
For Manlove, his fondest moments include going to state wrestling and placing, and starting a Dungeons and Dragons group with some of his closest high school friends.
"High school is challenging in so many different, unique ways. It comes with its own set of challenges and hurdles for each person," he said. "But that's what makes it an experience that you should look back on with at least a little bit of happiness."
Later that day, Pine Bluffs High School's Alexis DePaulitte dared her fellow soon-to-be graduates to not get caught up in shallow measures of success.
"I challenge you all to do good wherever you are in your lives – to shed light for the people who are in the dark, and to not follow the norm. No matter how much the world may tell you that money and things make you successful, remember that the impact that you have on people and who you are as a person is far more important," DePaulitte said, facing the many supporters of graduates that filled the Pine Bluffs High School gym.
Following DePaulitte, who'd spoken alongside co-valedictorian Kami Tangeman, was Pine Bluffs Junior-Senior High School Principal Todd Sweeter. The principal took the students down memory lane, beginning with their start at the school as seventh graders, "wide-eyed" and "a little nervous."
"And then six short years later, they're young men, young women, eager for the world," he said. "Nothing can stop them."
Sweeter also had a personal connection to the school's class of 2022: his son, Ty, was among those who graduated Sunday.
Even as he praised the 27-person graduating class for their character and accomplishments, Sweeter, in what he called "a dad moment," urged them not to "let high school be your highlight."
"High school is great. I am sure you have many great memories, and you've made a lot of great friends. But there's so much more ahead of you," the principal said. "Your futures are bright, and your futures are there for the taking. You can achieve whatever you want. Keep fighting."