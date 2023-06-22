CHEYENNE – Buses will not run in the city July 4 due to the Independence Day holiday, according to a news release from the Cheyenne Transit Program.
Cheyenne Transit Program offices will also be closed for the holiday. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/Cheyenne-transit.
