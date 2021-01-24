CHEYENNE
Pizza Hut moves locations from Western Way to Pershing Boulevard in Cheyenne
The Pizza Hut located on Western Way is moving to Pershing Boulevard, a move that will be celebrated with free pizza for the grand opening on Jan. 28.
With Pizza Hut’s new pickup window, the first 50 cars in line starting at 11 a.m. will receive a free pizza from the new shop located at 3901 E. Pershing Blvd., Unit A.
“We’re thrilled to open our doors to our newest store in Cheyenne and continue serving the community all of their favorites from Pizza Hut,” Michael Cherney, chief executive officer of franchise operator Grand Mere Restaurant Group, said in a news release.
The location offers contactless delivery or curbside pick-up via the pick-up window.
Lunavi is Certified Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider again this year
Lunavi, a leading provider of digital transformation consulting and managed IT services, was awarded Microsoft’s Azure Expert Managed Service Provider for the second consecutive year.
The certification is the highest distinction Microsoft Partners can achieve for Azure, and is awarded to a highly select set of partners with the demonstrated expertise and capabilities to help customers take full advantage of the Microsoft Azure suite, according to a news release. Lunavi is only one of approximately 85 partners worldwide to earn this distinction.
Created in 2018, the Azure Expert MSP certification distinguishes providers that have demonstrated expertise in transitioning operations to the cloud, modernizing applications and ensuring information security. The certification audit process measures managed services capabilities including staff aptitude, customer support process, documentation, system architecture design and customer-based evidence.
Lunavi, formerly Green House Data, helps companies to digitally transform their businesses and illuminate the path forward in IT modernization through the power of human ingenuity. Lunavi has nine locations throughout North America in Denver; Cheyenne; Omaha, Nebraska; Atlanta; Seattle; and Toronto, Canada.
Milestones
Bobbie Frank was elected to the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust Board of Directors. Frank is a local Laramie County resident with a ranch in Meriden. Horse Creek Angus is a family operation focused on raising quality Angus cattle. Bobbie is also the owner/grower of Horse Creek Market Garden, which provides locally grown, seasonal produce. Retired now, she previously served as the executive director of the Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts and the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation for 29 years.
Michele Carter has been selected as new director of operations for Wyoming Humanities. Carter was formerly the chief executive officer for the Boys and Girls Club of Douglas. Carter will continue to work out of her hometown of Douglas.
Janet Lewis was appointed as executive director of the Wyoming Chapter of the American Red Cross. Lewis will help provide service delivery to 21 Wyoming counties, ensuring the Red Cross mission is carried out. This includes providing direct assistance to families following fires and other disasters; helping make households safer via free smoke alarms, part of the Home Fire campaign; teaching people life-saving health and safety skills such as CPR and First Aid; connecting military families via emergency communication services and more. A graduate of Northwestern University, Lewis previously served as the executive director of the Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association since the chapter was established in 2014.