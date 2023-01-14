Wyoming Energy Authority executive director announces resignation
The Wyoming Energy Authority has announced that Glen Murrell intends to resign as executive director effective March 1.
The WEA was created in 2020 by the Wyoming State Legislature by merging the Wyoming Infrastructure Authority and the Wyoming Pipeline Authority; Murrell was the agency’s inaugural director.
Under his tenure, the WEA unveiled its Energy Strategy, which champions legacy industries alongside renewables and next-generation technologies. The WEA also formed notable partnerships with the states of Colorado, Utah and New Mexico to form the Western Interstates Hydrogen Hub and with Idaho National Laboratory to develop a viable nuclear industry in Wyoming, according to a news release.
“We thank Dr. Murrell for his great leadership in getting the Authority up and running,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in the release. “The Authority is a powerhouse that will drive Wyoming’s all-of-the-above energy policy. Wyoming’s leadership on nuclear and important climate-related initiatives, from CCUS to renewables, positions Wyoming and the WEA to lead the nation into a bright future.”
“Glen has been an excellent inaugural executive director for the WEA and has helped position Wyoming to meet our energy challenges now and into the future,” said Paul Ulrich, chairman of the board of directors. “We are all in a stronger and more collaborative position today, thanks to his work and the work of the WEA staff. We now move to the task of finding a replacement for this critical role and ensuring a smooth transition for our team and Wyoming’s vital energy industry.”
The Wyoming Energy Authority Board of Directors is initiating a job search for executive director immediately.
AARP Wyoming welcomes Stella Montano as new state president
Stella Montano, a longtime AARP volunteer and community leader, has been selected as the next state president of AARP Wyoming.
Montano has served in Sheridan as co-lead of the Community Action Team. She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and connections that will grow and support AARP’s work in Sheridan and statewide, according to a news release.
As president, Montano will serve as the head of the AARP Wyoming volunteer Executive Council. She will lead the council in developing the strategic direction for AARP Wyoming. She will also serve as the primary volunteer spokeswoman sharing AARP’s vision, mission and strategic priorities.
Montano succeeds Casper resident Kate Sarosy, who has moved into the Regional Volunteer Director role and will support the efforts of 10 AARP offices.
Wyoming Cybersecurity Competition for Small Business in sixth year
In its sixth year, Wyoming’s Cybersecurity Competition for Small Business, offering CLE and CPE continuing education credits, is hoping for record registration turnout due to cash prizes and program visibility expansion through grant funding by the Gula Tech Foundation.
The competition is built for those small businesses who do not have information technology help and want one-on-one, on-the-job, human-based training to manage their security risks. It begins on Feb. 1 and continues through Aug. 1.
The competition offers attorneys up to 35 hours of CLE credits on cybersecurity related topics like Skills Training, Law Practice Management, Ethics, and Business and Corporation Law. It also offers up to 35 CPE credits for accountants for the categories of Business Management & Organization, Management Services, Information Technology, Auditing, Business Law, and Behavioral Ethics. Additional for-credit topics may be applicable to an attorney’s or accountant’s specific field.
In 2023, the competition will include the topic of preparing for a participating company’s upcoming digital world.
“This means we want to ensure that Wyoming businesses are preparing for things like automatic online payments, smart contracts, deciding if they need digital wallets to accept cryptocurrency, and to start thinking about how quantum computing may affect their business,” said Patrick Wolfinbarger, co-founder of CyberWyoming.
Registration continues through May 11, but statistically those that enter early have a better chance of winning and can work the project at a more leisurely pace. Judging reports are due Aug. 1, and participants are judged on the categories of problem solving/innovation, information security, culture/learning, planning, progress, thoroughness and presentation.
To participate in the competition, business owners or managers should contact info@cyberwyoming.org to get a copy of the intent to participate form and make an appointment to discuss how to become cyber-secure.
More information can be found at cyberwyoming.org/competition.
Wells Fargo launches $20M initiative for Native American communities
Wells Fargo has announced a $20 million commitment to advance economic opportunities in Native American communities working with Native-led organizations.
The Invest Native initiative aims to address housing, small business, financial health and sustainability among Native American communities in Arizona, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. The program is designed as a grantmaking initiative to support a more equitable and prosperous future for Native Americans, according to a news release.
The announcement represents a continuation of philanthropic support of Native American communities, building on the company’s five-year, $50 million commitment to address American Indian and Alaska Native communities’ unique economic, social and environmental needs, which launched in 2017 and was completed in 2022.
Milestones
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck has announced the expansion of its State Government Relations Group with the addition of Shane Schulz. Schulz, an experienced government affairs professional, will serve as a strategic consulting advisor in the firm’s Cheyenne office.
“Shane is a great addition to our State Government Relations team and bolsters our presence in Wyoming,” said Doug Friednash, chair of the firm’s State Government Relations Group. “Our clients will benefit from his extensive policy expertise, strong relationships and experience working with the oil and gas and agriculture industries throughout the Mountain West.”
Lunavi, a leading provider of digital solutions and managed services leveraging Microsoft platforms, announced Stephen Pasztor as the company’s new chief strategy and innovation officer, strengthening executive acumen and expertise around Microsoft cloud services and digital consulting. He brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the IT consulting space to Lunavi.
“Stephen has proven success growing digital consulting practices at his previous positions and we are delighted to have his talents on board,” said Lunavi CEO Sam Galeotos. “As we continue our rapid growth and work with large-scale organizations as their trusted technology adviser, Stephen will play an instrumental role in defining our overall corporate strategy, while also helping our sales executives and delivery teams to ensure client satisfaction.”
Buck McVeigh, the former chief of staff for Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, has joined e-Roll Corporation as its vice president. e-Roll is a Wyoming corporation that has launched an entire array of advanced technologies for electric transportation and solar energy power plants for rural America.
“Wyoming is well known for its consecutive days of sunlight. That, along with its wide-open landscape, provides a perfect setting for solar energy generation. I am thrilled at the opportunity provided me by eRoll, and I especially thank its CEO, Gary Brant, for his confidence in me,” McVeigh commented.