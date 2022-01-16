CHEYENNE Beef Checkoff Federation to have opening for Wyoming director
One of the priorities of the Wyoming Beef Council is to increase beef demand nationally and internationally for the benefit of Wyoming beef producers. This goal is largely accomplished through contribution to the Federation of State Beef Councils.
The Federation is comprised of 44 Qualified State Beef Councils that collect the $1 per-head beef checkoff. Funds contributed by the states are invested in national checkoff programs. In this way, the Federation is part of a unified state-national checkoff partnership to enhance beef demand-building efforts throughout the country. Producers, selected by states, make up the Federation board. This structure ensures that producer interests and opinions flow from the grassroots up for national consideration.
Currently, Wyoming has three producer representatives serving on the Federation of State Beef Councils. One of these directors is serving a term that will expire February 28: Spencer Ellis of Lovell. Ellis has served two consecutive terms as a Federation Director and is not eligible for reappointment.
Eligibility requirements include ownership of cattle, residence in Wyoming and basic knowledge of state and national checkoff programs. Interviews and an appointment to a three-year term will be made by WBC members at the winter meeting which will occur no later than June 30, with the specific date and time to be determined.
The application and position description can be obtained online at wybeef.com or by contacting Ann Wittmann, WBC executive director. Applications are due to the WBC office no later than March 31. Wittmann may be contacted at 307-777-6399; via email to ann.wittmann@wyo.gov, or P.O. Box 1243, Cheyenne, WY 82003.
Wyoming Beef Council seeks producer leaders
The Wyoming Beef Council has one existing vacancy and two upcoming vacancies for producer leadership.
The terms for Timmery Hellyer, feeder, and Leslie Hendry, producer of range cattle, will expire June 30. These positions are open to any Wyoming cattle feeder and producer of range cattle. The WBC also has an existing vacancy for a dairy member.
These positions will be filled by appointment made by Gov. Mark Gordon, who will select a producer of range cattle, a cattle feeder and a diary producer from applications received no later than May 1. Letters of recommendation and support are encouraged. Terms for the producer of range cattle and feeder vacancy will begin July 1. The dairy appointment will begin immediately and will expire June 30, 2024. All terms are eligible for reappointment to a second three-year term.
The mission of the WBC is to benefit Wyoming’s beef community and economy by heightening domestic and international beef demand. Council members ensure responsible and effective allocation of checkoff funds to improve the marketing climate for beef and beef products. Members serve without compensation, but are reimbursed for actual mileage and lodging expenses incurred during the course of council business.
The application and position description can be found online at wybeef.com or by contacting Ann Wittmann, WBC executive director, at 307-777-6399 or ann.wittmann@wyo.gov.
Milestones
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck has announced the addition of Affie Ellis as a shareholder in the firm’s Cheyenne office. Ellis adds experience with tribal, state and federal governments as the firm continues to build its Cheyenne presence. A respected adviser on federal Indian law and policy, Ellis is a member of the Navajo Nation and serves on the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprises Board of Directors. Ellis earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming and her J.D. from the University of Colorado School of Law.
■
Laramie County Library System’s Business Services Coordinator Rachael Svoboda received the Wyoming Library Association’s 2021 Outstanding Librarian Award. Given to an individual who utilizes innovative thinking and planning to implement special projects and makes significant contributions to the library and wider community, the award acknowledges a Wyoming library employee who has gone above and beyond in providing services and resources to the community. Svoboda received nine nominations for the award, and was acknowledged not only for her work in starting the Wyoming Library to Business program with a Libraries Build Business grant from the American Library Association, but also for her work with the Wyoming Library Leadership Institute, her dedication to library users, the successful application of a Community Navigator grant from the Wyoming Small Business Development Center, being named as one of six national Libraries Build Business coaches, and her tireless commitment to expanding and growing Laramie County Library System’s own business resources, including the recent addition of a video recording studio.
■
Gov. Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Bill Vajda as the Chief Information Officer of the Department of Enterprise Technology Services. He replaces Information Services Administrator Timothy Sheehan, who has served as interim director since May. Vajda brings an extensive background in cybersecurity and communications to Wyoming. He spent three years as Chief Information Officer for the U.S. Department of Interior and two years as CIO for the State of Alaska. He previously served as Chief Administrative Officer and City Manager for the city of Marquette, Michigan, for five years and spent time as a White House Senior Advisor and CIO for the U.S. Department of Education.