CHEYENNE High Plains Surgery Center first in Wyo. with robotic technology in an outpatient center
High Plains Surgery Center recently became the first ambulatory surgery center in Wyoming to offer the newest generation of minimally invasive robotic surgery in an outpatient setting.
The da Vinci X system can be used on a wide range of outpatient procedures benefiting patients through smaller incisions, greater precision, fewer complications and greater satisfaction, according to a news release.
“The new technology builds on our tradition of advancing patient care and quality outcomes through innovation,” said Dr. Jeremy D. Gates, the surgeon partner who oversaw the clinical requirements needed to bring the da Vinci X system to the High Plains Surgery Center.
The system is designed to interpret a surgeon’s hand movements at the console in real-time by bending and rotating. “The da Vinci X moves like a human hand, but has a greater range of motion,” Gates said. “The system also features highly magnified, high-definition views of the surgical area. The instrument size makes it possible for surgeons to operate through one or just a few small incisions.”
The robotics-assisted technology will be used to complete general procedures, including hernia repairs, hysterectomies and laparoscopic cholecystectomies.
Milestones
Erik Hess and John Blankenship are the newest members of Taco John’s International’s Board of Directors.
Hess joins Taco John’s board with 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry. As an accomplished senior executive, he brings extensive global leadership experience in a wide variety of roles at McDonald’s Corporation. Hess also most recently served as Focus Brands’ President of the Restaurant Category, where he led Moe’s Southwest Grill, McAlister’s Deli and Schlotzky’s brands, a portfolio consisting of 1,600 locations.
Blankenship’s 43-year experience spans both the corporate and franchise sides. He began working for Wendy’s International as an assistant manager in 1976 and worked his way up into various leadership roles such as area supervisor, regional franchise director and franchise area director. Most recently, Blankenship solely owned 15 Wendy’s restaurants as a franchisee for Wendco of Western PA, LLC.
The Wyoming Department of Corrections has announce the promotion of Kayla Opdahl to the position of Deputy Administrator of Programs in the Prison Division effective Jan. 3. In this capacity, Opdahl will oversee the offender medical services, the substance use disorder and sex offender treatment contracts, the religious services contracts, as well as incarcerated case management.
Opdahl was hired by the department in 2009 as field service agent. She has also held positions as reentry coordinator and policy and planning manager for the department and has distinguished herself as a key management team member. She holds a bachelor of science degree in political science and a master’s of public administration, both from the University of Wyoming.