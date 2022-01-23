Internship program for beginning farmers, ranchers accepting applications
The GrowinG Internship Program is now accepting applications for 2022. This program is part of a broader project offering education and practical experience to beginning farmers and ranchers across Wyoming.
Goals of the internship program are to provide hands-on internships at working farms and ranches to Wyoming’s beginning farmers and ranchers each year in cooperation with state producer organizations and educational institutions. Applications to become involved are now being accepted from potential interns and site hosts.
The program will fund around 10 internships per year with stipends of roughly $4,500 per internship. Eligible individuals will be 18 years or older who identify as someone who is ready to begin farming or has been involved in farming/ranching for less than 10 years.
GrowinG interns that are also degree-seeking students are encouraged to seek academic credit for participating in the GrowinG Internship Program. Academic credit must be arranged in advance between the student and an academic advisor with the granting educational institution.
Interns selected to participate will spend about 90 days on a host farm or ranch assisting with daily activities, learning from the manager and others. Successful candidates will work with the site host to establish start and end dates once an award has been made. Taking part in at least one agricultural educational event within the time frame of the internship is also expected.
Operators selected to host interns agree to provide room and board for the internship experience. Hosts will work with the intern to provide educational and safe learning experiences for the intern, keeping in mind their learning objectives where possible.
Online application forms are available at GrowinG-WY.org. Separate tabs provide links to the intern and host application materials. The site also offers background information on the overall project, as well as links to a collection of helpful resources and materials.
The deadline for applications is Feb. 28. For more information, contact the GrowinG Internship Program at information@GrowinG-WY.org or GrowinG-WY.org.
Solar energy webinar to focus on affordability and funding sources
The second in a series of solar energy webinars will focus on affordability, financing and funding of photo voltaic electric generation for residential, farm and business.
The program begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.
The webinar will cover opportunities for investing in solar electric systems in Wyoming. Topics include how to determine return-on-investment for properly sized systems, financing, and funding sources for urban and rural customers. Hear from professional electricians with the Wyoming Solar Energy Association, bankers and government agencies who can help make solar installation a reality for your home, small business and agricultural operations. Solar promoters from neighboring states will also speak about how embracing solar electric generation has positively benefitted their communities.
Experts will be available to answer your solar energy questions. The one hour and 15-minute Zoom webinar is presented by the Sheridan County Democratic Party, in partnership with the Wyoming Solar Energy Association.
To register for the webinar, go to https://wysolarenergy220216.eventbrite.com. For more information, go to www.sheridancountydemocrats.com or contact Hesid Brandow at 307-217-9348 or hesidb@gmail.com.
Milestones
Following the recent retirement of the Wyoming Department of Health’s longtime state Medicaid agent and senior administrator for the Division of Healthcare Financing, an interim administrator has been named. Teri Green served as state Medicaid agent and led the Division of Healthcare Financing since 2006, following several previous years in other state government positions. At the time of her retirement, Green was the longest-serving state Medicaid agent in the country.
■
Jan Stall has been named as interim state Medicaid agent and senior administrator. Stall has been working in various roles within the department and Wyoming state government since 2007, most recently serving as the provider and benefit management administrator with the Division of Healthcare Financing.
■
The Wyoming Community College Commission has announced the hiring of Michael Swank as its new chief financial officer. Swank comes to the WCCC from the Wyoming Legislative Service Office, where he has served for almost 19 years in a variety of roles. He attended the University of Wyoming, earning a master’s degree in public administration.
■
Scott Edberg, Wyoming Game and Fish Department deputy chief of wildlife and deputy chief game warden, is retiring after 31 years of service to the state of Wyoming. Edberg received numerous internal recognitions for his work, including a Game and Fish 1994 Law Enforcement Commendation, 1997 Casper-Sheridan Regions Peer Recognition Award, 2008 Wildlife Division Employee of the Year, 2013 Director’s Award and 2020 Team of the Year member for the CWD Management Team.