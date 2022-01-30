Cheyenne resident becomes first Bluepeak customer in Wyoming
Jan. 24 was a day Ted Mills of Cheyenne had waited nearly 40 years for. Since moving to Cheyenne in 1982 and putting down roots, Mills had only ever had one or two options for internet and cable service. That changed Monday, when he became the first new customer to the new fiber internet provider in town: Bluepeak.
Just 200 days after the new internet provider broke ground in Cheyenne, Mills said he’s glad to be testing the new service out for his community and plans to let everyone know how it’s going.
Once the new fiber connection was up and running, Mills’ priority was some online banking, followed closely by checking his TV lineup for sports channels to be ready for football on Sunday. He said everything seemed to be working well, according to a company news release.
Mills’ neighbors and other residents of Cheyenne, Laramie, Sheridan and Casper will have the chance to sign up with Bluepeak in the weeks and months to come. The ongoing fiber-to-the-home construction project is part of Bluepeak’s $70 million investment in Wyoming to provide up to 70,000 residents and businesses in the state access to up to 10 gigabits-per-second of bandwidth.
Those interested in more information about Bluepeak’s ongoing construction and fiber network expansion in Wyoming can visit https://mybluepeak.com/.
Banner County Ban Corporation agrees to acquire Bankers Capital Corporation
Harrisburg, Nebraska-based Banner County Ban Corporation, the holding company of Banner Capital Bank, and Lusk, Wyoming-based Bankers Capital Corporation, the holding company of Lusk State Bank, jointly announced last week that they have entered into a stock purchase agreement in which Banner will acquire Lusk subject to customary regulatory and other approvals.
Upon consummation of the proposed transaction, Banner will enhance its existing presence within the state of Wyoming via Lusk State Bank’s location in Niobrara County. After the acquisition, Lusk State Bank will continue to operate as an independent community bank. On a pro forma basis, Banner County Ban Corporation’s two banks will have six full-service banking branches and total assets of approximately $296 million, based on data as of Dec. 31.
The acquisition, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.
Associated General Contractors of Wyoming donate $40K to SkillsUSA
The Associated General Contractors of Wyoming traveled to the Pathways Innovation Center in Casper recently to donate $40,000 to the Wyoming Association of SkillsUSA.
The funds were raised within minutes of Keyhole Technologies LLC (owners Brad and Jan Cundy, TC Murphy, and Randy Hogue) offering a $20,000 match for funds raised at AGC’s annual convention. “We recognized the job which SkillsUSA is doing to train the next workforce of Wyoming and wanted to show our appreciation, as well as help them to continue to do the work they are doing,” said Brad Cundy. The membership of AGC and their partners responded to the challenge. “It was inspiring to watch construction leaders in this state raise $40,000 in under 10 minutes for an organization that is instrumental in our field’s future. So great to be a part of that night,” said Lauren Benford, past president of AGC of Wyoming.
Wyoming SkillsUSA State Director, Janie Wilcox graciously accepted the gift, stating, “We are extremely appreciative for this financial support; it is unbelievable. We are overwhelmed and humbled. This really boosts students’ morale and sends a direct message that businesses are recognizing the work we are doing.”
The Associated General Contractors of Wyoming is the leading association for Wyoming’s construction industry. AGC of Wyoming represents more than 210 construction firms, and service providers and suppliers.
The Wyoming Association of SkillsUSA empowers its members to become world-class workers and responsible Wyoming citizens. SkillsUSA improves the quality of Wyoming’s future skilled workforce to meet the needs of its communities.
Milestones
President Joe Biden announced his intent to appoint Glenn Pauley as the Rural Development State Director in Wyoming. This announcement includes the appointment of additional Farm Service Agency positions around the country. RD State Directors serve as the chief executive officer of Rural Development in the states and territories and are tasked with carrying out the mission of Rural Development to the benefit of everyone in rural America.
Pauley most recently worked at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, where he focused on collaboration with federal, state and local partners to develop and implement Wyoming’s State Wildlife Action Plan. He previously served as an executive director for two ranchland conservation organizations: the Southern Alberta Land Trust Society and the Wyoming Stock Growers Agricultural Land Trust.