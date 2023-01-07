Wyoming SBDC Network to host free exporting webinar series
Did you know that of the companies that export, 97% are small businesses? Are you a small business that manufactures vehicle components, parts for vacuum pumps or hand tools? Do international buyers want your Wyoming-made art? If so, the world is waiting for your product, and Wyoming has a team ready to provide you assistance to expand into international trade.
A large network of federal and state offices can provide counseling, training and research during your export journey. This six-part series will guide you through the steps and provide real-world examples from successful Wyoming small business exporters.
Jan. 11: Are You Ready to Export?—Are you looking to grow your business through exporting? Assess your company’s readiness to enter your first markets, expand into additional markets, or take on more challenging, high-growth export markets? Learn the tools, resources and best practices for growing product and service exports.
Speakers will be:
Suzette Nickel, director, U.S. Commercial Service, serving Colorado and Wyoming. U.S. Commercial Service assists U.S. businesses in international markets, utilizing a network of trade promotion and policy professionals located in more than 100 U.S. offices and 75 international markets.
John Privette, international trade specialist with the Small Business Development Center. The SBDC provides no-cost export planning assistance to Wyoming businesses that are new to exporting or expanding export markets.
Sam Clikeman, founder of Big Lost Meadery. Since their opening in 2014, they have been through four expansions and have grown to establish distribution in six states and Taiwan, with direct-to-household sales in 42 states.
Future sessions include:
Jan. 25: Planning Your Export Strategy
Feb. 8: Legal & Technical Questions
Feb. 23: Enhancing Your Website For eCommerce
March 8: The Logistics of Export
March 22: Money Talk
Holland & Hart law firm elects, appoints new leaders
Holland & Hart has elected and appointed several partners to new leadership roles effective Jan. 1, including Cheyenne-based Matt Micheli, who was appointed as office administrative partner.
Two partners were elected by the partnership to serve on the firm’s five-person Management Committee that oversees the firm’s management and strategic direction. One new practice group leader and three new office administrative partners, including Micheli, were appointed by MCOM to serve in leadership positions.
Serving clients in a range of practice areas and industries across the firm’s footprint, the new leadership team comprises attorneys in five of the firm’s offices: Boise, Boulder, Cheyenne, Denver and Salt Lake City.
UW, Wyoming SBDC Network to host webinar on basic accounting
Tax season is right around the corner, and that can sometimes be an overwhelming and stressful time for small-business owners.
Vince Mockensturm, a certified public accountant with 31 years of experience, will provide an overview of accounting during a Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network webinar titled “Basic Accounting for Small Business” from 11 a.m.-noon Thursday, Jan. 12. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/accounting-webinar. Registration is free.
During the webinar, small-business owners will explore basic accounting principles; learn what to expect from an accountant; and how to prepare to work with an accountant beyond tax season.
Mockensturm has held leadership roles with large energy companies in North America. Most recently as senior controller, he developed a highly effective accounting team for a premier oil and gas service company.
For more information, call Maureen Johnson, marketing, communication and database manager for the Wyoming SBDC Network, at 307-343-0925 or email mjohn125@uwyo.edu.