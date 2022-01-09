CHEYENNE Wyoming applies for federal SBCI funds to help support small businesses
The Wyoming Business Council recently submitted the initial application to the U.S. Treasury for the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) on behalf of the state of Wyoming.
This federal program was originally developed in 2010 and ran from 2011 through 2017. It was renewed with the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Wyoming’s current allocation is just over $58 million, which can be distributed to Wyoming businesses throughout the nine-year program.
The intent of the program is to disperse allocated funds through various financial partners to Wyoming businesses that have had challenges getting funding through current debt and equity options. Some of these financial partners may include banks, credit unions, Community Development Financial Institutions, venture capital funds or similar partners.
This funding will not be dispersed in the form of grants; rather, it will be in the form of debt and equity assistance.
WBC will submit the final SSBCI application in February and provide more program details once Wyoming has an approved application.
On March 11, 2021, President Biden signed The American Rescue Plan Act, which provided $10 billion to fund the State Small Business Credit Initiative. SSBCI will fund state, territory, and Tribal government small business credit support and investment programs.
In the original SSBCI program, 80% of all SSBCI loans and investments went to businesses with 10 or fewer employees, and 42% went to businesses in low- and moderate-income communities. More than 16,900 small businesses in the U.S. received financial support from SSBCI, resulting in the creation or retention of 190,000 American jobs, according to a news release.
Milestones
Holland & Hart LLP announced the election of 16 partners effective Jan. 1. Two Wyoming-based attorneys have been elected to the firm’s partnership: Brad Flynt and Jeffrey Pope.
Flynt, who is based in Jackson, focuses on real estate, development and finance. He represents developers and owners in all aspects of complex commercial real estate transactions, including sales and acquisitions, financing, land use and development, and leasing. He also regularly advises renewable energy clients regarding complex diligence and real estate matters associated with utility-scale renewable energy projects.
Pope, who is based in Cheyenne, specializes in environmental and natural resources litigation. He represents mining, oil and gas, refining, pipeline and other businesses in complex litigation before state and federal courts. Pope provides strategic counsel to Wyoming clients developing large-scale industrial facilities to navigate the industrial siting permitting process including wind, solar and carbon-capture facilities.
■
The director of the Wyoming Department of Corrections has appointed Ashley Miller as chief financial officer for the department effective Feb. 7. Miller is returning having previously held positions within the Department of Corrections to include accountant, business manager and departmental fiscal manager from 2009 to 2018. Miller has a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in business administration. She is a Wyoming native.