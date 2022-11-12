New program to recognize Wyoming businesses that hire veterans
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has announced that the Wyoming Employers Hire Vets (WE Hire Vets) program will launch in January.
The program is designed to recognize employers who make efforts to hire and retain veterans in their businesses.
All businesses legally operating within the state of Wyoming that hire or continue to employ a veteran during any given year are eligible for the program. Businesses may apply for the recognition each calendar year they hire or employ a veteran. Participating businesses will receive a window sticker, digital materials, and consideration for annual awards for employers who go above and beyond in their employment of veterans.
Participation in the WE Hire Vets program is simple:
Have a veteran employee on staff.
Fill out the DWS online form, available January 1, 2023.
DWS may verify the information.
If approved, DWS will send out the window sticker and digital package.
The annual award qualifications for small, medium and large business awards match the federal Department of Labor HIRE Vets Medallion gold award level for the appropriate business size. More information on the WE Hire Vets program is available on the DWS website, https://dws.wyo.gov/dws-division/workforce-center-program-operations/programs/we-hire-vets/.
UW, Wyoming SBDC Network to host webinar on accessing capital
A number of lending partners across the state will discuss how small-business owners can access capital during a Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network webinar titled “Need Cash? Capital Access: Ways to Fund Your Small Business” on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. to noon.
The presentation will be hosted by the SBDC’s Wyoming Community Navigator Program. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/sbdc-capital-webinar. Registration is free.
During the webinar, small-business owners will learn about Small Business Administration loans, crowdfunding and conventional small business loans.
Emily Kremers, marketing and education manager for Wyoming Smart Capital Network; Mary Doherty, president of Wyoming Capital Access; Marie Mellick, loan officer for the Wind River Development Fund; Diane Sontum, CEO and co-founder of The Local Crowd; Shannon Marshall, marketing coordinator for the Wyoming Women’s Business Center; and Tammi Hanshaw, an outreach and marketing specialist for the U.S. SBA, will discuss their loan products, financing options and answer questions about funding to start or grow your business.
For more information, call Maureen Johnson, CARES Act recovery program manager for the Wyoming SBDC Network, at 307-343-0925 or email mjohn125@uwyo.edu.
Milestones
Kevin Carman has been appointed to the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education, representing the state of Wyoming. Carman will join WICHE as one of 48 commissioners from the 15 Western states and the U.S. Pacific Territories and Freely Associated States. He was appointed as provost and executive vice president of the University of Wyoming in June 2020, overseeing the university’s 10 colleges and schools, graduate studies, information technology, student affairs and the UW Casper campus. Carman also serves as the university’s chief executive officer in the absence of the president.